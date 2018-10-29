RCSD: 17-year-old shot dead on Deerwood St.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a teen late Sunday night.
According to investigators, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Deerwood Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old who was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold a 1:30 p.m. press conference on this shooting - you can watch it here.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
