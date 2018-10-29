RCSD sheriff apologizes for actions by a deputy during a tailgate Saturday

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took to the podium Monday to apologize for a situation that took place Saturday night, at a tailgate during USC’s homecoming.
Lott says deputies were called to the 1200 block of Rosewood Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday for concerns of overcrowding.
That’s when he said a RSCD mounted deputy acted poorly.
“The horse is very intimidating, his actions on the horse were very intimidating,” Lott said. “We’re re-evaluating using continuing to use the mounted patrol at games, and just how we do stuff when it comes to mounted patrol. And again, we’re evaluating this response. But I just want to apologize to those who were present.”
The sheriff says nobody was injured or arrested, but his office will be looking into the incident.
You can watch the presser here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.