Lieber correctional officer arrested for sexual misconduct

DORCHESTER COUNTY , SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the arrest a correctional officer from Lieber Correctional Institution this afternoon.
Ebonynisha Monique Casby is being charged with criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office, first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
According to the arrest warrant, a search of Casby's personal cellphones revealed that she was having an intimate relationship with an inmate while employed at Lieber Correctional.
Officials also believe Casby conspired with that inmate to bring contraband into the institution during the months of May and October.
SCDC is continuing to investigate.
