$150K Powerball Tickets sold in Moncks Corner and Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - Check your tickets! Some people in South Carolina are in luck!
Powerball tickets were sold in Moncks Corner and Blythewood. They are worth $150,000 each.
Players at the 52 Station at 1000 Old Hwy. 52 in Moncks Corner and at the Sharpe Shoppe #209 at 126 Community Rd. in Blythewood should check their tickets.
Blythewood was a lucky spot for another player, who won $50,000 at the Pitt Stop #03 at 10328 Wilson Blvd. And a second $50,000 ticket was sold in Dillon at Butchs Foodmart LLC at 2206 Hwy. 301. N.
The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, Oct. 27 were: 8, 12, 13, 19, 27, and PB: 4.
More than 60,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, nearly 23,000 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23, when the jackpot is greater than $150 million.
Saturday’s monster Powerball jackpot was split by two winning tickets sold in Iowa and New York
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
