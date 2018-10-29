COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jason Raven joined the WIS Team in October 2018.
Jason comes to WIS after two years at WRDW/WAGT in Augusta, GA.
Before his time in the Peach State, Jason worked at SNN, the Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, FL. He has covered a wide range of stories while in Georgia and Florida.
Jason loves storytelling and is looking forward to telling the stories of the Palmetto State.
Jason was born in Panama City, Panama, and is fluent in Spanish. He is from a military family and he has lived in Germany, North Dakota, Texas, Georgia and Florida.
Jason is a proud graduate of the University of South Florida. When he isn’t working, Jason is cheering on his USF Bulls, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Buccaneers, and Rays.
He enjoys spending time outdoors and is looking forward to exploring what the Columbia area has to offer. Jason also loves trying local restaurants, so be sure to share any recommendations you have. If you want to connect with Jason you can email him at jraven@wistv.com, follow him on Twitter (@JasonWISTV) or you can like his Facebook page (Jason Raven).
