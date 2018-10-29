‘I wish I could have stopped it’: Family and friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed Sunday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In the past three days, there have been two shootings that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.
The first shooting happened Oct. 26, on Beatty Road which killed 58-year-old Ronald Bonnette.
The second happened Sunday night on Deerwood Street, which killed a 17-year-old.
Richland County coroner identified the 17-year-old as Codath Presher, referred to by his family as Cody.
According to deputies, he was shot in the upper body and was dead when they arrived.
Three bullet holes are left on the door of the condo where the shooting took place.
NeighborJames Bryant said, “My dog and I were sitting on the couch and I heard three shots. Boom, boom, boom.”
According to family, the condo belonged to Presher’s uncle. The family said Presher stayed there at times.
Brandon Hughes, a friend of Presher said he was with Presher Sunday night. Hughes left an hour before the shooting took place.
“I just wish I could have stopped it. I wish I could have stopped it.” Hughes said. “Last thing I said to him was I love you and be safe bro. Those were my last words. I’m glad I got to say that.”
Family came by the condo Monday afternoon to leave flowers by the door.
Kayla Kelley, Presher’s cousin said, “It’s a numb feeling to lose someone you just talked to. To wake up and know he’s gone, and he’s not answering the phone.”
They say they’ll remember him as the jokester.
“Cody was a character. He was so funny. He could tell stories for days," Hughes said.
No arrests have been made in this case. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news conference said RCSD is following leads.
According to RCSD, from January 1, 2017, through October 28, 2017, there have been 19 homicide cases.
From January 1 to October 28 of this year there have been 22 homicide cases.
In 2017, there were zero open cases. In 2018, 6 of the 22 cases are classified as open.
One of the six open cases involved two victims.
