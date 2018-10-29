Gamecock duo helps Red Sox win World Series; Pearce named series MVP

Both Pearce and Bradley Jr. had integral roles in Boston’s five-game series win over the Dodgers. Pearce was a big factor in Boston’s come-from-behind, 9-6 win in Game 4. He hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, tying the game at four after Los Angeles had a 4-0 lead. Pearce then had a three-run double in the top of the ninth, putting the Red Sox up 8-4. Then in Game 5, he hit a two-run home run in the first to give the Red Sox a lead it would never relinquish and capped the Boston win with a solo shot in the top of the eighth. Pearce hit .333 in the series with four extra-base hits.