First Alert Forecast: Abundant Carolina sunshine!

Fabulous Fall Forecast!
A dry cold front moving through the state this morning will bring more fantastic weather into the Midlands. There is no moisture with this front and the air behind it is from the West, rather than the North.
Carolina sunshine and mild temperatures today and Tuesday. Warmer Wednesday and Thursday. The next cold front comes Thursday. This will bring a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. (It’s lost some of its zest…still, expect some rain as it moves through) Halloween forecast is SWEET! Warm and dry!
Weather Headlines:
- Lovely Fall weather the next few days. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s
- Halloween will be all treats and no tricks! Dry and mild.
- Temperatures will warm to upper 70s to near 80 by Thursday
- Showers and cooler Thursday and Friday.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the middle 40s
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Wednesday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs near 80
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.