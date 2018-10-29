FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of showers, potential storms for Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for rain and potential storms. Until we get there, though, our weather will be excellent.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring scattered rain and potential storms to the Midlands late Thursday through Friday.
· Right now, it’s too early to tell whether or not we will see severe weather. We’ll keep an eye on it.
· In the meantime, expect cold conditions tonight. Patchy frost is possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s.
· Tuesday brings sunshine and highs in the 70s.
· Halloween brings dry weather with highs near 80. Temperatures around trick-or-treating will fall into the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through our Monday night, expect clear, cold conditions. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s. Some patchy frost is possible overnight into early Tuesday morning, especially in areas away from the city.
On Tuesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s.
For Halloween, we’re expecting dry weather. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By the time we’re trick-or-treating Wednesday night, temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 60s.
On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs near 80. A few late day showers are possible as a cold front approaches the Midlands from the west.
Right now, most of the rain will likely arrive Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. That’s why we’ve declared Friday as an Alert Day. At this time, it’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll see severe thunderstorms with this frontal system. Regardless, prepare for wet conditions, especially during your Friday morning commute. Some of the rain could stick around for your afternoon commute as well. Drier weather will move in late Friday into next weekend.
Tonight: Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: N/NE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
