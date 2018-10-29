FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of showers, potential storms for Friday

Right now, most of the rain will likely arrive Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. That’s why we’ve declared Friday as an Alert Day. At this time, it’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll see severe thunderstorms with this frontal system. Regardless, prepare for wet conditions, especially during your Friday morning commute. Some of the rain could stick around for your afternoon commute as well. Drier weather will move in late Friday into next weekend.