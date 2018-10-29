Lanes reopen on I-20WB after collision with reported injuries

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Lanes are now back open on I-20 Westbound after a collision with reported injuries happened Monday morning.
The accident happened around 7:36 a.m. near Exit 76.
Traffic was backed up between Exit 80 at Clemson Road in Columbia and Exit 76 at Interstate 77 in Columbia. Continue to expect delays in the area.
There are reported injuries, according to SCHP. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
