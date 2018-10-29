ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Tracking rain, potential storms in the Midlands for Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! This Friday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking a chance of rain and potentially a thunderstorm or two by the end of your work week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front will sweep through the Midlands late Thursday into Friday.
· The front will bring rain and potential thunderstorms.
· It’s too early to tell whether or not we will see severe weather. Regardless, prepare for wet conditions for your morning commute Friday.
· Drier weather moves in late Friday into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front will sweep through the Midlands late Thursday evening into Friday. As the front moves into the area, we’ll see scattered showers and possibly a couple of thunderstorms.
At this time, it’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll see severe thunderstorms with this frontal system. Regardless, prepare for wet conditions, especially during your Friday morning commute.
Drier weather will move in late Friday into next weekend.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday, then fall into the lower 70s by Friday.
