AG Wilson faces Lowcountry law professor Constance Anastopoulo in attorney general race

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will face Constance Anastopoulo, a law professor from the Lowcountry, as seeks his third term as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.
Anastopoulo is running on the Democratic Party ticket as well as the Working Families Party ticket, a growing progressive political organization.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, Anastopoulo has been a member of the bar for 25 years. In 2008, she was offered a full-time position teaching insurance and torts at the Charleston School of Law. In 2009, she was offered a tenure-track position, where she said she remains today.
“I practice law every day, I consult with law firms every day, I get hired every day, I teach at the law school, it’s just lying about me,” she said. “If he wants to criticize my record, criticize my record but don’t lie about me and say things that aren’t true.”
Anastopoulo said she is in favor of term limits and would serve a total of two terms if elected.
“I think public service is about serving the public, doing your job and going home,” she said. “I don’t want to make a career out of politics.”
Her opponent, incumbent Allan Wilson said he takes exception to Anastopoulo’s claim that she regularly practices law.
“She herself has actually never practiced criminal law, in fact, she has never prosecuted a single case in her entire life,” Wilson said. “Furthermore, she said under oath that she hasn’t practiced law in over 11 years.”
He is referring to a 2012 deposition in which Anastopoulo was used as an expert witness. According to the deposition, she is asked if she still practices law, in which she replies, “Not really. I have one case involving a defamation claim. But the ABA restricts full-time professors from practicing full time.”
She goes on in the deposition to say, “I withdrew from my firm and had them remove my name from the letterhead in 2008 when I went full time at the law school.”
“I don’t need this job and I want to go and clean things up…because I believe in public service but it is not the career for me and so I don’t want to do this forever and I think that’s the difference,” Anastopoulo said.
She said she decided to enter the race after she grew tired of ongoing corruption inside the attorney general’s office. The recent report from the grand jury, the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for her.
“I think the grand jury stated clearly that our AG has been negligent in carrying out his duties in the office as AG,” she said. “The grand jury found he was more loyal to the Quinn family than he was to carry out the duties of his office. The grand jury said that’s poor judgment at best. I think the people of South Carolina deserve better.”
The report accuses Wilson of attempting to sideline the special prosecutor while “improperly sharing information about the investigation with the Quinns.” The grand jury declared “Wilson put his loyalty to Richard Quinn above his duty and obligation to the citizens of South Carolina to respect and enforce the state’s laws.”
“I’m a big fan of science fiction because I just believe the majority of that is untrue,” Wilson said. “The men and women of the attorney general’s office have no friends to reward or enemies to punish. They don’t parade their work product around and I don’t parade it around to ruin others’ reputations.”
Wilson said in his almost eight years in office, he’s particularly proud of the work done on the human trafficking task force, which he said has grown from about 15 people to more than 300.
“We’ve gone from one of the worst human trafficking states in the country to one of the best as it relates to the enforcement of laws,” Wilson said. “I’m also incredibly proud of the efforts we put in to reform domestic violence. The law was horribly outdated.”
Anastopoulo, though, disagrees.
“I don’t think he’s done enough on domestic violence,” she said. “We’re still one of the worst states in terms of protection. We only have 23 shelters in South Carolina and we have 46 counties. We do not have a domestic violence shelter in every county.”
Wilson argues passing laws that stiffen penalties is reactive in nature and in order to prevent the crime from happening, more educating needs done in schools statewide.
“We need to get into the schools and have age appropriate curriculum that teaches five, six or seven-year-olds what is and what is not appropriate conduct in the home,” he said.
When it comes to the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant in Fairfield County, Anastopoulo said Wilson has not done enough to prove he is in the ratepayer’s corner.
“I don’t think he’s done enough to protect the citizens in the SCANA scandal,” she said. “Citizens are paying $27 a month on their electric bills for the next 40 years while the executives are walking away with millions of dollars. I think the citizens of South Carolina deserve an attorney general that is going to look out for them.”
She also said she would like to see an investigation into the SCANA executives involved in the failure, but Wilson said just because you haven’t heard of anything happening, doesn’t mean nothing is going on behind the scenes.
“I do believe ratepayers are getting screwed by this horrible debacle, this boondoggle that happened at the VC Summer plant,” he said. “When we became aware of what was going on, we were the first to get out there, we were asked an opinion, we have a legal opinion and since then we’ve gone out there and litigated the issues as to whether or not the utility rates are unconstitutional.”
Wilson added it’s a complex issue that will take a long period of time to go through.
Wilson is one of the dozens of state attorney generals that have taken part in federal lawsuits in states across the country. Perhaps most notably, Wilson joined President Donald Trump’s administration in a lawsuit against California and its sanctuary cities earlier this year.
"It goes back to not only these individual issues but the policy of the attorney general’s office,” Anastopoulo said. “It’s about his own personal political agenda. We have an attorney general that has filed more than 50 lawsuits for issues that don’t affect South Carolina. We need someone who is focused on this state.”
Wilson argues the best way to protect the citizens of South Carolina is to fight legal battles away from home before they happen in the Palmetto State.
“As attorney general, you have to be able to see far out enough in advance that this is an issue that could raise its head in our state eventually and so you go ahead and join the case wherever it is ripened and that’s what we do in our office… it’s called defending the rule of law.”
The election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 6.
