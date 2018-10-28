Wilson throws 3 TDs in 2nd quarter, Seahawks top Lions 28-14

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)
By LARRY LAGE | October 28, 2018 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated October 28 at 3:23 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday.

The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five games after opening the season with two losses.

Wilson completed 10 passes, two for scores, before having an incompletion late in the second quarter. He finished 14 of 17 for 248 yards, leading to a perfect quarterback rating. Wilson's 24-yard pass to Tyler Lockett , 15-yard throw to David Moore and 12-yard pass to Ed Dickson for touchdowns gave Seattle a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Chris Carson, who had 105 yards rushing, scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth to put the Seahawks up 28-7.

Detroit acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick just four days before the game, but he wasn't able to immediately help one of the NFL's worst run defenses.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) and Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs fall into the end zone after Dickson's 12-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Lions (3-4) had won three of four and got off to a good start against Seattle, breaking a scoreless tie late in the first quarter on Matthew Stafford's 39-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Stafford threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jones early in the fourth to cut the deficit to 14.

Stafford lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter and threw an interception with 3:08 to go at the Seattle 1.

To seal the victory, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson ran out of his end zone and gained 9 yards on a fourth-and-8 from the Seattle 3.

The game, though, began to slip away from Detroit earlier in the afternoon when Ameer Abdullah fumbled on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes as Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Wilson took advantage, connecting with Moore for a go-ahead touchdown pass that went off his left arm and helmet before he grabbed it. On Seattle's next drive, coach Pete Carroll won a challenge to have Moore credited with a catch to keep a drive going that ended with Dickson's touchdown.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: SS Bradley McDougald left with an apparent shoulder injury, but was able to return.

Lions: LB Christian Jones left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson, left, stops Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Lions: At Minnesota next Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson,left, defended by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28), catches a 12-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Tedric Thompson (33) stretches but is unable to deflect a 39-yard pass for a touchdown to Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
