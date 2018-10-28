Students reflect on Pastides final homecoming as president

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A special day in Gamecock history as Saturday’s football game marked the final homecoming that will feature Harris Pastides as University President.
After a decade of service, President Harris Pastides will be retiring next summer.
The announcement came in early October, and for now, he tells WIS he will be soaking up the rest of his time left.
“We’ve still got nine months left in the presidency, but as the days start to count down I think it’ll first be harder and eventually once that day comes we’ll click our heels salute and say forever to thee and have a great life,” Pastides said.
Saturday’s homecoming game also brought up emotions for the president and his wife.
“When we got dressed this afternoon, Patricia gave me a second handkerchief, I said what’s that for? Sandstorm? We usually only use one. She said that’s for tears,” Pastides said.
Many students will remember him as the selfie king, or the guy that will come up and give you a hug.
“At a university of 32,000 people, the president of that school will come over to you and just say hello and how you’re doing and what can be done differently that doesn’t happen at every university,” USC Senior William Sciferth said. “I can’t express how much I look up to him and how much he has affected my life in the past four years”
Others say the next president will have big shoes to fill.
USC sophomore Luke Gardner said, “I think everyone is going to miss Pastides he’s done so much for the university in his 10 years here as president, he just cares so much for the student body, he’s done so much. Definitely, big shoes to fill.”
Harris Pastides will officially retire in Summer of 2019.
Pastides tells WIS he will spend 2019 with his family, but you can expect to see him back at games in 2020.
