Shots fired in the air strike Orangeburg pet retreat business, deputies searching for who is responsible

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are asking the community to help them find out who fired shots near Wolfton that came down on a pet retreat business.
"Someone can be seriously injured or even killed by this action," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "If that happens, someone can be charged."
Deputies say on Sunday morning, the owner of Southern Paws, located at 5624 North Road, notified investigators that multiple bullet holes had been discovered in their roof. Southern Paws is located on North Road about five miles west of Orangeburg and two miles east of Wolfton in Orangeburg County.
Investigators believe someone in the area fired shots into the air in what they may believe is a harmless act.
"This has got to stop. This has happened before at this same business where not only some of the community's pets are kept - but people work here too," the sheriff said. "If anyone has information on people firing weapons into the air in that area, call us."
Anyone with any information on the shots being fired near or around the Southern Paw business is urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
