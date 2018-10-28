Oscar Becomes 8th Hurricane This Year - No US Impact

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hurricane Oscar in the Atlantic Basin became a hurricane Sunday afternoon with winds around 75 MPH. The center of Oscar was located about 725 miles SE of Bermuda and is forecast to continue its track in the open waters of the Atlantic.
It’s moving west at about 16 MPH and will continue to pick up speed this week as it moves towards the NE and further out to sea! Hurricane force winds extend 15 miles away from the center and tropical storm force winds extend 115 miles! There will be NO impact from Oscar to the United States!
