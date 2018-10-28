Trump assails Roberts' moves in Dodgers' 9-6 loss to Red Sox

But the bullpen rallied, with eight relievers combining for 11 innings of five-hit ball in the longest World Series game in history. They mostly shut down Boston's powerful lineup and the Dodgers eked out a 3-2, 18-inning victory in the 7-hour, 20-minute affair that ended early Saturday. Converted starter Alex Wood got the win by pitching out of trouble in the 18th after giving up a leadoff walk.