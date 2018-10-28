WATCH LIVE: Community members, law enforcement gather to say final goodbye to Florence County investigator

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Many in law enforcement and those from the community are gathered in Florence County as they remember the life of Investigator Farrah Turner.
Investigator Turner was among the deputies executing a search warrant at a home in the Vintage Place Neighborhood in Florence County on October 3 when they were met with gunfire. She along with six others were shot.
Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway died that day and Investigator Turner was among those wounded. She spent nearly three weeks in the hospital fighting for her life before succumbing to her injuries on Monday.
Investigator Turner’s funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, October 28. A public viewing for Turner will be held at the Florence Civic Center from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the civic center at noon. Burial will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens.
Farrah Turner was only 36-years-old and is the fifth law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in South Carolina this year.
