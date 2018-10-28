City of Columbia kicks off annual ‘Honor the Dream’ food drive tomorrow

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -The city of Columbia and Richland One School District are kicking off the annual Honor the Dream Food Drive Monday, October 29th.
The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation and benefits the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
You can drop off canned fruits, vegetables, meats, and dry goods starting tomorrow until December 7th.
The public can drop off donations at the following locations:
- City Hall, 1737 Main Street
- Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C
- Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive (inside Columbia Parks & Recreation Administration Office)
- Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- City Human Resources, 1225 Lady Street
- Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
- Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square
- City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue
- Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive
- Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.