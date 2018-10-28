Bentley leads Gamecocks to 27-24 Homecoming win over Tennessee

Carolina would take their first lead of the game with 5:52 to play. A 25-yard Parker White field goal pushed the Gamecocks ahead 27-24, but USC could have had an even larger advantage. On the third play of the drive, Bentley found Shi Smith on what appeared initially to be a 49-yard touchdown. But Smith wasn’t able to hold on to the ball in the end zone. The Gamecocks would still get some yardage on the play as Baylen Buchanan would be called for a 15-yard pass interference play for the Vols.