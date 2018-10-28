Bentley leads Gamecocks to 27-24 Homecoming win over Tennessee

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina wasn’t happy with how the first half of their season turned out.
At 3-3, the Gamecocks returned to action with hopes of putting together better performances in the final stretch of their schedule. On Saturday, they took the first step to do just that by posting a 27-24 win over Tennessee.
Things got off to a rocky start for South Carolina. On the Gamecocks’ second drive, a Jake Bentley pass was deflected by a Tennessee defensive lineman and picked off by Shy Tuttle giving Tennessee excellent field position at the Carolina 39.
The Vols took advantage of the takeaway and got on the board first with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Gurarantano to Eli Wolf making it 7-0 Vols with 4:53 left in the first.
Carolina would put together a lengthy 11-play series to get inside the 5-yard line. However, the Gamecocks weren’t able to punch it in and settled for a 19-yard field goal by Parker White making it 7-3 with 39 seconds left in the first.
Tennessee extended their lead in the second quarter with a 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock. More importantly, the Vols were able to extend the drive with four third-down completions. The series ended with a 6-yard pass from Guarantano to Jauan Jennings from six yards out pushing their lead to 14-3 with 2:11 left in the half.
Guarantano opened the second half with a passing attack that led the Vols into the red zone. Ultimately, Gaurantano’s efforts would lead to a Carlin Fils-Aime touchdown. The Vols defensive back doubled as a tailback to score the 14-yard touchdown putting Tennessee up 21-9.
Carolina responded with a score of their own with 8:05 left. Rico Dowdle dives over the pile at the 1-yard line to cut the Vols’ lead to 21-16.
Following a Brent Cimaglia field goal, the Gamecocks put together a critical scoring drive. Bentley opened the series with a 73-yard pass to Bryan Edwards immediately putting the Gamecocks inside the 5-yard line. Three plays later, Ty’Son Williams punctuated the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Bentley would add the 2-point conversion by rushing in to tie things up 24-24 with five seconds left in the third.
Carolina would take their first lead of the game with 5:52 to play. A 25-yard Parker White field goal pushed the Gamecocks ahead 27-24, but USC could have had an even larger advantage. On the third play of the drive, Bentley found Shi Smith on what appeared initially to be a 49-yard touchdown. But Smith wasn’t able to hold on to the ball in the end zone. The Gamecocks would still get some yardage on the play as Baylen Buchanan would be called for a 15-yard pass interference play for the Vols.
Tennessee had one more chance to try to regain the lead, but DJ Wonnum came up with his second sack of the day to end the drive and give Carolina the ball at the Vols’ 47-yard line.
South Carolina is now 4-3 and will travel to Ole Miss next week.
