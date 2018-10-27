Tigers tomahawk Seminoles in record-setting day at Florida St.

Tallahassee, FL (Tigernet) - Florida St. mascot Chief Osceola rode Renegade to midfield for the pregame spear plant, threw the flaming spear into the turf at midfield and the spear fell over, snuffing out part of the flame. Things got worse for the Seminoles from there.
The biggest cheer of the day? When a targeting call was overturned early in the fourth quarter - it was that kind of day at Doak Campbell.
The margin of victory is the largest for the Tigers in the series’ history, breaking the 21-point margin set in a 35-14 Clemson win in 2005. For more on the Tiger’s victory, you can read the full story on Tigernet.com.
