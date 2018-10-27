Orangeburg deputies looking for three gunmen who killed a man during a home invasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating three gunmen who fatally shot a man during a home invasion early Saturday morning.
“These individuals are to be considered armed and dangerous,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Just call us. Do not confront them.”
Deputies say just after midnight, they received a call from a resident at a Geneva Road home saying that his roommate had been shot. Once on the scene, deputies found a 34-year-old man on the floor of his bedroom who was showing no signs of life.
The roommate said he was sleeping when he was awoken by a loud noise at the door followed by what sounded like two gunshots. The intruders then kicked in the roommate’s door and pointed a gun at him before fleeing from the home. The roommate was not injured.
“We have security video that shows these individuals outside of this residence,” the sheriff said. “If you have any idea as to a possible identity of these three, please call us our Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
