OCSO: Lengthy investigation leads to two arrests, nearly $11,000 worth of meth seized

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they seized nearly half a pound of methamphetamine along with several other drugs from a home on Friday following a lengthy investigation.
Christopher Sible, 37, and Claude Stimson, 36, were both arrested and charged. Stimson is facing multiple possession with intent to distribute charges and drug trafficking charges. A judge denied his bond on the trafficking charges while the remaining charges drew a $20,000 bond total. Sible was charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000 surety.
Deputies say around noon on Friday, they went to a home on Satawen Road to perform a home check. Stimson was found crouched down inside a vehicle outside of the home.
Inside the home, a narcotics K9 pointed out a black computer bag containing a handgun safe as having drugs inside. Investigators opened the safe to find nearly half a pound of methamphetamine, heroin, “Molly” (a mood-altering methamphetamine), marijuana, OxyContin, and Adderall. The pre-cut value of the methamphetamine is estimated to be just over $11,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell credited the bust to a lengthy investigation involving community members, Probation officers, DNR, OCSO narcotics officers, and the zoning commission.
Deputies say last week, Olivia Forbes, who lives at the same home, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. Her bond was set at $2,000 surety.
“There is a couple of locations near this residence that are being watched,” the sheriff said. “And across the county, locations such as this are under surveillance. They’re time is coming.”
