Kershaw deputies ask for assistance locating missing man with medical issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a man who has been missing since August of this year.
William Carey Black II (Bill) was last seen around August 15, 2018. Deputies say he has health issues that require medicine.
Black is described as a 45-year-old white male, standing about 5 foot 9 inches, and weighing about 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who may know where Black is located is asked to contact Investigator Taylor with the sheriff’s office at (803) 425-1512.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.