Jury finds SC Rep. Jim Harrison guilty on three charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The former chairman of a powerful South Carolina legislative committee was found guilty of three charges by a jury Friday night.
Jim Harrison was found guilty on two counts of misconduct on office and one count of perjury.
Harrison was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He is to report to the South Carolina Department of Corrections in November to begin serving his sentence.
Harrison was just one of five people charged in the statehouse corruption probe last year. Two of those, former lawmakers Richard Quinn Junior and John Courson, have pleaded guilty in the case.
