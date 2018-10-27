First Alert: Turning nicer this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
Heads up for fog and drizzle this morning with temperatures in the 40s. The good news is that we’ll see our weather improve as we work through the weekend. By Sunday, we’re talking 70s with more sunshine!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect low clouds, fog and areas of patchy drizzle for your morning on Saturday
· Gradual clearing for this afternoon with highs on the cooler side around 67°F
· More sunshine with highs in the low 70s for Saturday
· Next week looks good too! 70s, dry with sunshine
· Halloween features partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.
· Some rain possible Thursday night into Friday
We’ll have to dodge areas of mist and drizzle this morning with chilly temps in the 40s. The fog and drizzle will move out by noon and we’ll see gradual clearing as we move through the afternoon with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s. Cool for this time of the year.
Tonight there will be a few passing clouds with low temperatures falling into the 40s once again. But we’ll be staying dry through the night tonight.
We’re expecting more sunshine for your Sunday with highs getting closer to normal around 71°F. Sunday is the pick of the weekend!
Next week, highs will stay in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. We’re tracking the potential for a little rain Thursday night into Friday. Get this, by Thursday, we could be talking highs getting to near 80°F!!!
Today: Watch out for a little fog and drizzle for the morning. Gradual clearing for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight: A few passing clouds but staying dry and cool with lows in the 40s.
Sunday: The pick of the weekend with highs in the low 70s and sunshine.
Monday: More sunshine with highs seasonable in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Looking great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s!
