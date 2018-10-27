CMPD responds as video of woman’s harassing rant sparks outrage on social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have responded after video of a woman harassing residents at a Charlotte apartment complex has garnered attention on social media.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Fairview Road on Oct. 19.
Officers responded to the incident and gathered information from the victims.
Police say a woman that lives at the complex told officers that the suspect threatened her with bodily injury, and she believed the threat could be carried out.
CMPD said they got numerous requests during the weekend for information related to the video that went viral on social media.
WARNING: The video includes profanity and harassing behavior.
Since Oct. 19, four criminal summons’ have been issued for the woman for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.
Spectrum, Westwood’s former employer, provided a statement saying that her employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.
No further information was released on this incident.
