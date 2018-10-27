Biles fights through kidney stone at world championships

Having Biles helps. The 21-year-old appears to be better now than she was when she won four gold medals and five overall at the 2016 Olympics. She's intent on pushing the sport forward, and her astounding opening vault — a roundoff, half-twist onto the table, front double full off that has only previously been done in competition by men — sent a jolt through the crowd when she stuck the landing. Her score of 15.966 was the highest of the day on any event by a massive margin.