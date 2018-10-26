‘That’s just too extreme:’ Loris man was college roommate of suspected mail bomber

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man is reflecting on his time as a college roommate of the man arrested in connection to the mass mail bombings targeting high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
Ned Carmichael said he met Cesar Sayoc Jr. during his freshman year of college at Brevard University in North Carolina. The two were roommates for half a semester, he added.
“Back then he was a normal teenager,” Carmichael said of Sayoc.
Sayoc, who is now a Florida resident, has been charged with five federal crimes that could put him away for up to 58 years, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“It’s just unbelievable that some people go to the extremes they do to try to make a point,” Carmichael said. “No matter what your feelings on politics or whatever, that’s just too extreme.”
