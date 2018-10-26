SPOOKY: Google reveals each state’s most-searched horror movie villain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s the Spooky Season, which means names like Michael Myers,Freddy, Jason and Pennywise enter the national conversation once again!
A report from Frontier Communications looked at Google searches to determine which horror movie villain continues to haunt each of the 50 states.
In South Carolina, the boogeyman (er, doll) that terrifies folks the most is Chucky, the possessed children’s toy from the Child’s Play films.
That demonic doll is also the creepiest of all horror icons, according to the Google search history of the state of North Carolina.
In fact, Chucky was the top spookster for 11 states, coming in second only to that ultimate mama’s boy, Norman Bates, according to Frontier Communications’ report. The psycho of Psycho was the most-searched horror movie villain in 13 states.
Coming in third was Frankenstein’s monster, followed by the xenomorph of Alien and Jack Torrance from The Shining.
Happy Halloween!
