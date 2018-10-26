Smith, McMaster spar in final gubernatorial debate

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - The final debate between James Smith and Governor Henry McMaster features some fireworks.
During Thursday night’s debate, the candidates sparred over everything from abortion to immigration as they brought their final argument to voters.
With 11 days to go, the stage now belongs to the Lieutenant Gov. debate which is happening Monday evening. For the first time, the two offices run as one ticket.
The Smith camp hopes they got the momentum they needed. Meanwhile, McMaster stayed on message as he hopes that message carries him to a victory on Nov. 6.
