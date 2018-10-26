Safely get rid of medications on National Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - National Drug Take Back Day is being held on Saturday Oct. 27, providing an opportunity to get rid of unused or expired medications.
The Drug Enforcement Administration says in 2016, more than 6 million Americans misused prescription drugs. Many of them were obtained from family and friends.
At an event in April, more than 949,000 pounds of drugs were collected. Here in South Carolina, there are several places you can turn in medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note that the DEA can’t take needles or liquids- only pills or patches.
Drop -off locations:
Lexington
Walgreens - 5220 Sunset Blvd.
CVS Pharmacy - 5608 Sunset Blvd.
Columbia
Columbia Police Headquarters- 1 Justice Square
RCSD- 5623 Two Notch Rd.
West Columbia
Bi-Lo- 2349 Augusta Rd.
Walgreens- 1537 Charleston Hwy
Cayce
CVS-2410 Charleston Hwy
For more locations, visit the National Take Back website here.
