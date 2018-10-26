Safely get rid of medications on National Drug Take Back Day

Safely get rid of medications on National Drug Take Back Day
By Emily Smith | October 26, 2018 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:15 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - National Drug Take Back Day is being held on Saturday Oct. 27, providing an opportunity to get rid of unused or expired medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says in 2016, more than 6 million Americans misused prescription drugs. Many of them were obtained from family and friends.

At an event in April, more than 949,000 pounds of drugs were collected. Here in South Carolina, there are several places you can turn in medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note that the DEA can’t take needles or liquids- only pills or patches.

Drop -off locations:

Lexington

Walgreens - 5220 Sunset Blvd.

CVS Pharmacy - 5608 Sunset Blvd.

Columbia

Columbia Police Headquarters- 1 Justice Square

RCSD- 5623 Two Notch Rd.

West Columbia

Bi-Lo- 2349 Augusta Rd.

Walgreens- 1537 Charleston Hwy

Cayce

CVS-2410 Charleston Hwy

For more locations, visit the National Take Back website here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.