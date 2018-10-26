Richland Co. woman wanted after attempting to attack person with chainsaw

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Deputies are asking for the community’s help locating a woman after investigators say she tried to attack someone with a chainsaw.
Tiera Burgess, 23, is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault and battery.
Investigators say on September 9, at about 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive, Burgess got into a verbal altercation with a person that became physical. Burgess hit and kicked the victim causing injuries, and reportedly charged at that person with a chainsaw.
If you know where Burgess can be found, you are urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
