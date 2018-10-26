Police investigate suspicious death of 4-year-old in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old child in Huntersville Friday.
According to the Huntersville Police Department, officers are investigating after being notified of the death, by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Oct. 22.
Officials say the preliminary investigation suggests that the death may be the result of a homicide.
The Huntersville Police Department says they are working closely with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Social Services, as well as interviewing potential witnesses and actively pursuing leads in the investigation.
Because this is an active and ongoing criminal investigation, further details are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this case should contact detectives at 704-464-5346, the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
