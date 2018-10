It is rainy 💦 and wet ☔️ outside, morning, drive safely on your morning commute. We currently have Engine 171 at an accident EB on I-26 between MM 106 and 107. Please use caution in the area. 🚒🚑🚓 @SCDOTMidlands @SCHP_Troop1 @TrooperBob_SCHP @wis10 @WLTX @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/gJy8MEYSkN