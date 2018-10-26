Investigators press for break in missing Wisconsin girl case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The search for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed enters its 12th day Friday and investigators still haven't said if they have clues as to what was behind the attack and suspected abduction. They have followed up on more than 1,700 tips and the FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Jayme Closs. But child abduction case experts say the need to find her grows more urgent with each passing day and that it's important the public stay engaged, no matter how long it takes to find her. Here are some details: