How trackable are your apps?

“If you know that sometimes your phone will just get really hot, and people will notice and go wow and the only way to do that is turn it off. Well because these gaming or applications are set, they’ll be in a passive mode. But they’ll really be running in the background while you don’t know it. And so, they’re still tracking data and seeing what you’re using in that," Greenwalt said. “So, another good habit is turning your phone off completely every once in a while and turn it back on. And that will flush it and give it a clean new start. Plus, you don’t have those particular applications running in the background.”