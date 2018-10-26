Harpootlian, Dunn face off for Senate District 20 seat

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate District 20 seat has been held by a Republican for more than 30 years, but a vacancy leaves its future up to voters.
Republican Senator John Courson held the seat from 1985 until earlier this spring, when he resigned after pleading guilty to corruption charges. As a result, Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chair and Columbia attorney Dick Harpootlian will face Republican attorney Benjamin Dunn in November’s general election.
“This is not a career, I want to get up there and get things done,” Harpootlian said. “If I can’t get them done, I’m going to point out who is stopping those things from getting done.”
Harpootlian said he will not take a salary and only plans on fulfilling a maximum of two terms, if elected.
During a public forum on Thursday night, he said he grew tired of the ongoing corruption within the State House and wants to change the tune of how things get done.
Dunn said he entered the race after finding himself tired of complaining.
“I just grew tired of always complaining and wanted to get involved,” he said.
When asked about the future of the ongoing litigation involving the failed V.C. Summer project, both candidates agree bankruptcy is in the best interest of ratepayers.
“It will wipe away the debt and rates will return to being based on what it costs to produce electricity,” Harpootlian said. “Our rates are some of the highest in the country. We’re not going to get industry, people can’t afford it. It’s the most insidious tax there is.”
“I would like to see us put the loss as much as possible back on SCANA and the shareholders, I hate that because the shareholders didn’t do anything wrong,” Dunn said. “But that’s part of the risk and this time it didn’t work out.”
Members of the public also asked how the candidates plan to address crumbling roads and infrastructure across the state. Dunn said he is in favor of investing more time and money into repairing existing roads rather than continuing to create more.
“Let’s at least take a pause in doing so much building, put more of those resources on the maintenance side at least until we can get caught up,” Dunn said.
Harpootlian said he views the issue differently and believes turning I-95 into a toll road will benefit the state and free up money to be used in other places.
“If we do that, the money we spend on I-95 would be freed up to use elsewhere, which could be as much as $100 million a year, so it’s a win-win situation,” he said.
Dunn isn’t convinced.
“Let’s remember yes we do need roads and we’re going to have to continue to build new roads, but every new mile of road you build a day is a mile you’re going to have to maintain forever,” he said.
Republicans currently hold a 27 to 18 majority in the state Senate.
