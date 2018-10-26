First Alert Forecast: Hold on! Our weather will improve through your weekend…

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Just hang on a little longer! Our weather will gradually improve as we move through your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect low clouds, fog and areas of patchy drizzle through your Friday night. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Most areas will be dry under clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s.
· More sunshine moves in for Sunday with highs in the low 70s.
· We’re tracking more 70s next week.
· Halloween features partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, the area of low pressure that brought more than an inch of rain to several communities today will move farther away. As it does so, the deepest moisture will move north, too. Still, we’ll have to dodge areas of mist and drizzle underneath the low clouds and fog we’re expecting. It’s going to be chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
On Saturday, we’ll wake up to low clouds and fog. Then, as we go through the day, our skies will gradually clear. In fact, the clouds will thin out enough to see some sunshine. A couple of isolated showers are possible, especially for our northern communities. Most areas will be dry Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Even more sun is expected Monday through Wednesday. And talking about Wednesday, that’s Halloween! Right now, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Cloudy and Soggy. Areas of Patchy Mist and Drizzle. Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: AM Fog. Gradual Clearing. Isolated Shower North (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.
