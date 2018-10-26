First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Today

First Alert Day: Heavy Rain Possible During Your Friday
Rain. That will sum up the forecast for today. However, a few friends will tag along…such as a chilly Wedge and a few thunderstorms…mostly near the coast. Fast moving Low pressure will zip over the state and up the East coast over the next 24 hours. This will bring widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in the warm sector of the system (mostly near the coast however, a few places in the southern Midlands could see a few thunderstorms with some being strong)
The rain will come and go this morning through the tonight. Rain will be heavy at times will over 1” of rainfall with a few places seeing a bit more.
Temperatures today will be all over the place. The Wedge is setting up to give the Northern and Central Midlands highs near 50 to the lower 50s. Far Eastern Midlands lower 60s. Southern and Southeastern Midlands lower 70s. HUGE temperature gradient with this system so its indeed a roll of the dice with today’s Highs.
Colder air aloft should keep us with clouds much of Saturday as the system moves to the North. Expect a handful of showers Saturday with improving conditions Sunday
High pressure builds back into the early next week with warmer temperatures and more Carolina sunshine. Strong system could be here by the end of the week with a chance of thunderstorms.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Today: Widespread rain with some heavy rain likely and chilly temperatures today
- A few thunderstorms are possible…mostly south and near the coast
- Mostly cloudy and cool weekend with a bit more sun by Sunday
- Warmer temperatures next week
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Rain. Some rain will be heavy. A few thunderstorms (mostly southern Midlands) Highs today, Northern and Central Midlands near 50 to the lower 50s. Far Eastern Midlands lower 60s. Southern and Southeastern Midlands lower 70s. Rain Chance 100%
First Alert Tonight: Rain and showers ending after midnight. Lows upper 40s Rain chance 80%
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Highs lower to middle 60s
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 70
