First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Today

Rain. That will sum up the forecast for today. However, a few friends will tag along…such as a chilly Wedge and a few thunderstorms…mostly near the coast. Fast moving Low pressure will zip over the state and up the East coast over the next 24 hours. This will bring widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in the warm sector of the system (mostly near the coast however, a few places in the southern Midlands could see a few thunderstorms with some being strong)