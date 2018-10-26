Deputies: 11-year-old boy dead after Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A juvenile died after a shooting in Colleton County Thursday night, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. J.W. Chapman.
Deputies responded to the Shuman’s Mobile Home Park on Jefferies Highway around 5:40 p.m. Thursday night and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound with family members trying to perform CPR, Chapman said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man. Please continue to pray for everyone involved,” Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.
Investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses and determined foul play isn’t suspected, although the facts behind the shooting remain unclear.
