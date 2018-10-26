Coroner identifies 68-year-old man in Kershaw accident who family reported missing

KERSHAW, SC (WIS) - A Camden man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Kershaw County.
The accident happened around 5:32 p.m. Thursday at Hwy 601 near the I-20 bridge. Coroner David West identified Nicholas Ray Trice, 68, as the victim.
The vehicle was heading west on I-20 when it left the roadway, went down an embankment, and hit a guard rail on Hwy 601.
According to the coroner, Trice had a number of medical problems and should not have been driving. His family had reported him missing to the Camden Police around the time of the accident.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and SCHP.
