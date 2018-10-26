Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1963, file photo, firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., after by a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services. The 2018 mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life has been shaped by the blast that occurred a year before she was born, killing her sister, Denise, 11. "It's like, 'Ugh, again.' When are we going to get this right?" asked McNair. "It's been 55 years since Denise was killed. Why do we keep going there in America? Why do we keep going there as a world and human beings?" (AP Photo)