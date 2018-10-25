Winnsboro DPS investigating Wednesday night fight, shooting near Drawdy Park

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibles says officers are investigating a shooting near Drawdy Park Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call of shots fired and a fight at the basketball courts off Poplar Street. Seibles said those involved were at least 17 years old or older. Seibles says it’s believed the incident started following a “back and forth on Facebook," but investigators have not found any evidence of that on social media.
In all, three people were taken to local hospitals with injuries but have since been released and expected to be OK.
Seibles says someone could be charged but the investigation is ongoing.
“Whatever it takes to get this stopped, we are going to stop this. Going to request a meeting with the county and make a decision on what we can do to increase our patrols and be more vigilant down there," Seibles said. "Don’t want anyone there after dark. This basketball court is open and has no restraints but if there are signs posted that would help. Look at all avenues and what we can do to control these types of situations,” Seibles said.
The basketball court and court are all county-owned properties.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.