Students rewarded after ten weeks of no trip to the principals office

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thinking back as a kid, do you remember taking a trip to the principal’s office? If not, you probably know someone who did a time or two - or ten.
For one Kershaw County Elementary School, that is not the case.
Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, with nearly 400 students, has gone ten weeks without a single trip to the principal’s office.
Dr. Charles King, the school’s principal, said roughly in the 30 years he’s worked as an educator, he’s never seen students go this long without the dreaded trip to the principal’s office.
“(It’s a) Pretty rare occasion for me and talking with my colleagues, most of them have never heard of that happening either,” Dr. King said.
Dr. King decided to reward the students for their hard work. A few weeks ago, he wrote a Facebook status explaining how his students made it through the nine-week term with zero classroom disciplinary referrals, and how he wanted to have a celebration for them.
With the help from the community, students received a special lunch and extra time on the playground Thursday afternoon.
Bethany Baptist Church grilled and supplied all the food for the celebration, and a local East Camden business supplied all the plates utensils and napkins.
People around the community also wrote checks for donations to the school.
They've collected roughly $600. The money will be used to buy incentives for more good behavior.
“The less discipline I have, the more I can get out and interact with the kids and observe teachers and provide the teachers with what they need for their classrooms and to do their job which is my primary mission,” Dr. King said.
“It’s been pretty hard, but we’ve been trying our best,” fourth grader Oscar Portillo said.
Other who’ve taken a trip to the principal’s office in years past say they never want to go again.
“I’ve been to the principal’s office but once I saw that Dr. King doesn’t play, I said I don’t need to do that again,” fourth grader Zaylin Henderson said.
Some students believe they have learned more in their classrooms with their peers behaving well.
“We used to be a little bit jumpy and bouncy and people couldn’t focus as much, and now I think because we have a lot of things that we do, we’re learning more, we’re succeeding more, and we’re just doing great,” fifth grader Rosemary Stukes said.
Dr. King said if the students make it another nine weeks with zero trips to his office, there could potentially be another celebration in the future!
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.