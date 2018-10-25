PLAYER TO WATCH: Stewart relishes role as unsung hero in high-powered Dutch Fork offense

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are a lot of names you’ll hear on friday nights when Dutch Fork takes the field, but Kameren Stewart isn’t usually one of them.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound offensive lineman has been a pivotal part of the Silver Foxes’ success on offense. Being one of the unsung heroes is just part of the job.
“It’s really hard to think about the attention that we get,” Stewart said. “We get showered in love by Coach Knotts and all the skill players. They support us all the time. We get enough love from them.”
With a perfect 7-0 record, Dutch Fork averages nearly 600 yards and nine touchdowns per game. The offense certainly makes a lot of noise on the field, but according to head coach Tom Knotts, Kameren prefers to let his play do the talking.
“He’s one that just always does the right thing and that’s just so important, especially in the o-line. He’s always where he’s supposed to be. He’s always lifting like he’s supposed to. He’s always early to every meeting. He just does what he’s supposed to. He always knows his assignments. I don’t think he has an m-a this year. So, he’s having a great year for us.
One of two shrine bowl selections for the silver foxes, Kameren received offers from Furman, Georgia State, and Georgia Southern, but he committed to Coastal Carolina – a place that simply felt like home.
“All the coaches, they’re young, they’re fired up,” Stewart said. “They’re new to FBS so they’re ready to get a couple of titles, get a couple of wins and everything. The players are just a tight-knit group. They’re just ready to compete, ready to win. Just the brotherhood and the camaraderie that i felt when i went there on my visits and stuff. It just drew me into Coastal.”
Dutch Fork will host White Knoll Thursday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.