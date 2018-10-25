SC teen charged after bomb threat targeted LGBT students

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after being accused of making a bomb threat targeting LGBT students and an Upstate high school.
Jonathan Logan-Guy Radford, of Greer, is charged with making a bomb threat.
Spartanburg Co. Schools District 5 officials confirmed that Radford made a bomb threat on social media against Byrnes High School and students.
Radford tweeted that he would bomb the school, specifically targeting LGBT students, officials said.
Duncan police tracked down Radford with the IP address of the computer he used to tweet the threat, officials said.
Radford is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center with bond set at $2,000.
Under South Carolina law, those making a bomb threat or conveying false information regarding a bomb threat can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The minimum time in jail is one year.
