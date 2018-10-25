Report: SC man waits for deputies on porch after killing girlfriend, her father

CHESNEE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 28-year-old man killed his girlfriend and her father, and then sat on their front porch until deputies arrived, a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday to a home on Crawford Road.
The caller, who is a family member of Casey Allen Douglas, said Douglas had confessed to stabbing his girlfriend and her father.
Deputies found Douglas sitting on the front porch of the home, where he also lived, with his arms raised.
Deputies said they put Douglas in a patrol car while they located the bodies.
The motive for the killings remains under investigation, deputies said.
The coroner will release the identity of the victims once family has been notified.
Douglas is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WYFF. All rights reserved.