Pair of gas station robbery suspects wanted in West Columbia

Pair of gas station robbery suspects wanted in West Columbia
West Columbia Police are looking for a pair who robbed a gas station.
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 25, 2018 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 4:05 AM

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police need your help finding a pair of robbers in West Columbia.

Police say that the Circle K on Sunset Boulevard was robbed this week. One suspect was wearing all black clothing and is believed to be a black male who is 5 foot 7 and 160 pounds.

The other person was reportedly wearing black and red shorts and appears to be a black male, around 6 foot tall and 180 pounds.

West Columbia Police are looking for a pair who robbed a gas station.
West Columbia Police are looking for a pair who robbed a gas station.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.