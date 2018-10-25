Midlands principal receives national recognition as ‘2019 Principal of the Year’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the second year in a row, a principal in the Midlands is being recognized on a national level as the “Principal of the Year.”
Dr. Lucas Clamp, the principal at River Bluff High School, has been named the 2019 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
NASSP honored Dr. Clamp with the recognition as part of National Principals Month which is October.
Dr. Clamp is the second principal from the Midlands to receive the national honor. In 2018, Dr. Akil E. Ross, the principal of Chapin High School, was named the National Principal of the Year.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.